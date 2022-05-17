Breaking: Many schoolchildren feared dead in Kano explosion

Many schoolchildren are feared dead after an explosion on Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

Details of the blast are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

However, visuals from the scene showed that many buildings, one of which is suspected to house a primary school, were affected.

One of the videos that surfaced online also showed injured schoolchildren being moved from the scene of the incident.

Parents were also seen searching for their children.

One of them was heard shouting “my children”.

Details later….