Breaking: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Ondo church

An explosion on Sunday rocked the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that some worshippers were feared killed as a result of the incident.

The explosion, reportedly occurred on the church premises while the mass was going on.

A source said the incident caused pandemonium in the area as residents in the neighbourhood of the church ran for safety.

Another source said it was some herdsmen that allegedly attacked the church and killed worshippers

Details later…