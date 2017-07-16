16. July 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 6, 20171min1

Related Articles

FeaturedNews

Breaking: Top Ijesha Chief and socialite, Lomi Abiola, is dead

FeatureFeatured

I don’t know why policemen are harassing my ex-lover – UK-based Nigerian

News

Flood: Gov. Bello calls for adherence to urban regulations

News

JAMB kicks against multiple registrations for Direct Entry

ColumnsFeatured

The courts and internal democracy in Nigeria, by Muiz Banire

News

Media group berates poor social media practices

ColumnsFeatured

Power sector reform: Challenges and way forward, by Babatunde Fashola

FeaturedNews

Breaking: Many feared dead as Bakassi indigenes are chased out of Cameroon

Bakassi.jpg
The International Court of Justice had ceded Bakassi to Cameroon in a 2002 landmark judgement that saw them having to leave Nigeria

Many are feared to have died as indigenes of Bakassi were chased out of Cameroon by the nationalities of the country.
The International Court of Justice had ceded Bakassi to Cameroon in a 2002 landmark judgement that saw them having to leave Nigeria.
However, according to reports by Channels Television, the Bakassi indigenes were chased out of Cameroon on Thursday.
Many of them were said to be feared dead.
The credible television news media, said those of them who made it to Ikang in Cross River State on Thursday arrived with tales of suffering and despair.

Advertisements

previousBreaking: NOUN students now to go for Law School, NYSC

nextOsinbajo: FG to address clamour for restructuring soon, warns against lawlessness

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Top Ijesha Chief and socialite, Lomi Abiola, is dead

I don’t know why policemen are harassing my ex-lover – UK-based Nigerian

The courts and internal democracy in Nigeria, by Muiz Banire

Newsletter

Categories
Advertisements