Breaking: Many feared dead as Bakassi indigenes are chased out of Cameroon

Many are feared to have died as indigenes of Bakassi were chased out of Cameroon by the nationalities of the country.

The International Court of Justice had ceded Bakassi to Cameroon in a 2002 landmark judgement that saw them having to leave Nigeria.

However, according to reports by Channels Television, the Bakassi indigenes were chased out of Cameroon on Thursday.

Many of them were said to be feared dead.

The credible television news media, said those of them who made it to Ikang in Cross River State on Thursday arrived with tales of suffering and despair.

