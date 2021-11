Liverpool have smashed fifth-placed Arsenal 4-0 in an English Premier League thriller at the Anfield.

Mane opened the scoring with a header in the 39th minute before Diogo Dota capitalised on a defensive error to double the lead in the second half.

Mane went ahead to assist Mo Salah to score the third goal before substitute Minamino took the game behind the reach of the Gunners with a tap in goal.