Breaking: Man who fled to Qatar after killing 21-year-old in Nigeria extradited

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully completed the extradition of Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, a man widely known as Killaboi, who fled to Doha in Qatar after killing a 21-year-old lady, Augusta Oseodion Onuwabhagbe in Nigeria.

Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Saturday in a statement.

According to Adejobi, Nnayereugo was returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the extradition was done by the police in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters Abuja, and Qatari Judicial Authorities.

The extradition followed a petition from the family of the deceased, dated September 29, 2024, through their legal representatives.

The matter was assigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja for investigation.

Investigations revealed that the suspect murdered the first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State at his residence, 24A, Abiola Apooyi Street, Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos on July 13, 2023.

After committing the crime, Nnayereugo fled Nigeria and later released an online video purporting to confess to the act, a deceptive strategy to derail investigative efforts.

Following his declaration as wanted by the NPF Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on October 13 2023, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued for his global apprehension.

He was initially arrested in Freetown, Sierra Leone on October 20, 2023 under the false identity: “KANU PRINCETON SAMUEL,” but escaped custody during a prison break on November 26, 2023 in Freetown.

Further intelligence gathering revealed that the suspect continued to evade law enforcement, traversing multiple regions, including West Africa, East Asia, and Middle East under forged identities, before eventually relocating to Doha, Qatar on January 24, 2025.

Operating under the alias: “TOURE ABDOULAYE,” with a fraudulent Guinean passport, he secured illegal employment and concealed his identity.

Through robust international cooperation and the use of advanced biometrics, INTERPOL NCB Abuja in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Doha confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest by Qatari authorities in February 2025.

An official extradition request, processed via the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, was subsequently approved by the Qatari judicial authorities, resulting in his repatriation to Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while recognising the strength in the synergy amongst nations to curb trans-border crimes, commended the diligence of INTERPOL NCB Abuja and extended sincere appreciation to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Government of Qatar, INTERPOL NCB Doha, and Nigerian Embassy in Qatar for their invaluable collaboration in securing the fugitive’s return.

Egbetokun further assured the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring that the suspect faces diligent prosecution, as part of the NPF’s dedication to justice and the safety of all Nigerians.

