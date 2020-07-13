Manchester City will compete in next season’s Champions League after the Premier League club had their two-year ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

City, who confirmed their place in next season’s European Cup with the 5-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion, lodged their appeal to CAS in February after Uefa’s club financial control body issued the suspension in February.

Uefa ruled the club had committed “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations between 2012 and 2016.

City vehemently denied all charges. Chief executive Ferran Soriano had said the allegations were “simply not true” and “irrefutable evidence” would be provided to prove the club’s innocence.

CAS’ ruling has vindicated City’s stance.

The initial fine of £30 million has been reduced to £10 million.