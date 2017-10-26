Breaking: Malabu oil deal: FG recovers $85m from UK

The Federal Government says it has recovered $85 million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu oil deal, The News Guru is reporting.
The online newspaper quoted the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as disclosing this on Thursday during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.
More details on this news website soon.
The Federal Government says it has recovered $85 million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu oil deal, The News Guru is reporting.