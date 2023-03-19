Breaking: Makinde reelected Oyo Governor in massive win + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Oyo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Seyi Makinde, as winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commission, Tella Adeniran, declared Makinde the winner of the poll on Sunday.

While Makinde polled 563,756 votes, his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Teslim Folarin, scored 256,685 votes.

He also won in 31 out of the state’s 33 local government areas.

The results

Ona-Ara

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

Ibadan North West

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

Ibarapa East

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

Afijio

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

Atiba

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

Orire

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

Ibadan South West

Accord: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

Oluyole

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

Atisbo

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

Saki East

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

Surulere

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

Itewiwaju

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

Ogo Oluwa

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

Irepo

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

Olorunsogo

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

Ibadan North East

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

Ogbomosho

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

Ibadan South East

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

Ibarapa North

Accord: 563

APC: 5,678

PDP: 10,845

Ibarapa Central

Accord: 1,455

APC: 6,287

PDP: 10,491

Oyo West

Accord: 431

APC: 7,599

PDP: 15,084

Oyo East

Accord: 571

APC: 6,999

PDP: 15,751

Ogbomosho North

Accord: 562

APC: 10,661

PDP: 20,387

Ido

Accord: 822

APC: 7,865

PDP: 19,284

Kajola

Accord: 1,710

APC: 9,523

PDP: 13,562

Lagelu

Accord: 886

APC: 10,661

PDP: 19,104

Ibadan North

Accord: 2,120

APC: 11,883

PDP: 39,658

Iseyin

Accord: 501

APC: 9,694

PDP: 25,740

Egbeda

Accord: 3072

APC: 7,377

PDP: 30,444

Saki West

Accord: 607

APC: 13,753

PDP: 17,452

Orelope

Accord: 1602

APC: 7077

PDP: 6,483

Iwajowa

Accord: 269

APC: 6,441

PDP: 9029

Akinyele

Accord: 1287

APC: 9,445

PDP: 28,920.