Breaking: Makinde reelected Oyo Governor in massive win + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Oyo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Seyi Makinde, as winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
The State INEC Resident Electoral Commission, Tella Adeniran, declared Makinde the winner of the poll on Sunday.
While Makinde polled 563,756 votes, his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Teslim Folarin, scored 256,685 votes.
He also won in 31 out of the state’s 33 local government areas.
The results
Ona-Ara
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
Ibadan North West
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
Ibarapa East
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
Afijio
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
Atiba
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
Orire
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
Ibadan South West
Accord: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
Oluyole
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
Atisbo
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
Saki East
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
Surulere
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
Itewiwaju
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8034
Ogo Oluwa
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
Irepo
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
Olorunsogo
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
Ibadan North East
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
Ogbomosho
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693
Ibadan South East
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585
Ibarapa North
Accord: 563
APC: 5,678
PDP: 10,845
Ibarapa Central
Accord: 1,455
APC: 6,287
PDP: 10,491
Oyo West
Accord: 431
APC: 7,599
PDP: 15,084
Oyo East
Accord: 571
APC: 6,999
PDP: 15,751
Ogbomosho North
Accord: 562
APC: 10,661
PDP: 20,387
Ido
Accord: 822
APC: 7,865
PDP: 19,284
Kajola
Accord: 1,710
APC: 9,523
PDP: 13,562
Lagelu
Accord: 886
APC: 10,661
PDP: 19,104
Ibadan North
Accord: 2,120
APC: 11,883
PDP: 39,658
Iseyin
Accord: 501
APC: 9,694
PDP: 25,740
Egbeda
Accord: 3072
APC: 7,377
PDP: 30,444
Saki West
Accord: 607
APC: 13,753
PDP: 17,452
Orelope
Accord: 1602
APC: 7077
PDP: 6,483
Iwajowa
Accord: 269
APC: 6,441
PDP: 9029
Akinyele
Accord: 1287
APC: 9,445
PDP: 28,920.