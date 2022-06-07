Breaking: Makinde picks running mate for 2023 poll + Photos

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has picked a lawyer, Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

This followed the defection of his Deputy, Aderemi Olaniyan, to the All Progressives Congress over the weekend.

Makinde and Olaniyan were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, at the Government House in Ibadan, Lawal was thus unveiled by Makinde as his running mate for the 2023 election on the platform of the PDP.

This was at a meeting the Governor had with leaders of the PDP from Oke-Ogun area of the State.

Among those present at the unveiling was the Chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, Dayo Ogungbenro.