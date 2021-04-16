The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Ologunde.

The decision was contained in a letter by Makinde through the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, to the VC on Friday.

The letter read: “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”