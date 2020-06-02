Popular reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, also known as Majek Fashek, is dead.

According to available reports, Fashek died in New York, United States of America, where he had been for months undergoing treatment.

Several sources, including his Manager, Omenka Uzoma, have confirmed his passage.

He was reported to have died at about 5:45pm on Monday.

He wrote, sang, produced and directed several of his tracks and albums.

Some of them include Send Down The Rain and Majek Fashek in New York.