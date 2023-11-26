Breaking: Main organiser of Osun illicit drug party nabbed + Photo

The main organiser of the illicit drug party in Osogbo, Osun State, Gbemileke Adelola, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Eagle Online learnt that the suspect, popularly known as BIG LHYNZ, was arrested on Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old was the brain behind a night party, tagged: “Unholy Alliance…for Stoners and Drunkards.”

At the party, different types of illicit substances were going to be sold and consumed by patrons.

But soon after the organisers began to gather at Berrymist Lounge, NDLEA operatives swooped on them, arrested them and recovered illicit substances of abuse and drug paraphernalia from them.

Those arrested included Ikotun Omolayo, 25; Fola Olabode, 30; and Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22.

The management of the lounge has also been invited for further investigation.

This comes on the heels of an earlier raid on November 23, 2023 at Area 5 forest reserve, Ile-Ife in Osun State, where operatives recovered 156kg of cannabis sativa.