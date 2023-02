The Maiduguri Central Market, popularly known as Monday Market, is on fire.

The early Sunday fire outbreak was still raging with men of different Fire Service outfits battling to contain it.

The State Director of the Fire Service, Umaru Kirawa, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, said that the state, Federal and other fire units from various institutions have joined to contain the inferno.

“We have fully deployed to contain the situation,” Kirawa said.