Breaking: Mahmood Yakubu bows out as INEC chair, hands over

Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday bowed out as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Yakubu, who was appointed in 2015, spent two terms of five years each, in office.
On Tuesday, he handed over to May Agbamuche, a National Commissioner of the commission in acting capacity.
The former INEC Chairman appealed to his former colleagues to cooperate with the Acting chairman pending the time a substantive head is appointed.