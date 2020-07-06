The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was only served the invitation to appear before a Panel at the Presidential Villa on Monday as he headed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency said this on Monday in a statement by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale.

The statement denied that Magu was arrested or forced to go to the Presidential Villa to honour the invitation of the panel.

The statement said: “Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.”