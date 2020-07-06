The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been whisked to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, where he was as at press time being interrogated by a Panel.

According to available information, Magu had just driven out of the Wuse II office of the EFCC and was in traffic when he was accosted by security operatives who told him he was wanted in the Villa.

Aso Rock sources confirmed that Magu was still in the Villa as at press time as he was told that his appointment at the Force Headquarters was not as important as the one to which he was summoned.