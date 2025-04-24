Breaking: Less than 48 hours after ₦100 Million endowment, Summit University secures full ICAN Accreditation for Accounting Programme

In a momentous week for Summit University, Offa, the institution has recorded a double milestone that cements its position as a rising star in Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

Less than 48 hours after receiving a transformative ₦100 million endowment from the Isiaq Family Foundation (IFF) to boost accounting education, the University has secured full accreditation for its Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Accounting programme from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

This landmark accreditation follows the recommendation of the Students’ Affairs Committee and was formally approved by the Council of the Institute, having confirmed that the University met all stipulated criteria for assessment.

The next accreditation visit by ICAN is scheduled for the 2027/2028 academic session.

The announcement comes as a proud validation of the University’s commitment to academic and professional excellence.

It confirms that the Accounting programme at Summit University has not only achieved national benchmarks but is poised to produce graduates who are fully equipped for global relevance in the dynamic world of finance and accounting.

Also Read

Speaking on the milestone, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, praised the timing and significance of the dual developments.

“This is divine alignment. The recognition by ICAN, coming so soon after the extraordinary endowment by the Isiaq Family Foundation, sends a clear message that Summit University is on the path of greatness.

“These back-to-back milestones reinforce our resolve to deliver top-tier education and nurture future leaders in the accounting profession.”

Earlier this week, during the 11th Triennial Conference of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria held in Abeokuta, the Isiaq Family Foundation, led by Alhaji Kola Isiaq-Balogun, announced a ₦100 million endowment aimed at transforming accounting education at Summit University.

The endowment includes annual scholarships for students, the establishment of a Professorial Chair in Accounting, a dedicated research grant, the development of an Accounting Technology Laboratory (AccTech Lab), and awards for the best graduating students.

Provisions were also made for solar-powered energy and internet connectivity to support uninterrupted digital access for learning.

The dual developments have been hailed by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, founders of the University, as a testament to their vision of academic and moral excellence.

They reflect not only the growing confidence in the University’s academic direction but also the power of collaboration between philanthropic vision and institutional ambition.

Summit University stands proud in this historic moment—propelled by a generous endowment and fortified by national accreditation—ready to shape the future of accounting education in Nigeria and beyond.

As part of its unwavering commitment to producing industry- and community-fitted graduates, the University prioritises the acquisition of seven transformative skills that define its unique educational model.

These include proficiency in ICT and Artificial Intelligence, deep understanding of Financial Literacy, and the nurturing of Acadopreneurship—an innovative blend of academic excellence and entrepreneurial thinking.

Students are also grounded in history, heritage, and storytelling skills, empowered with knowledge in Clean and Renewable Energy, and cultivated to become responsible Global Citizens.

Through this holistic approach, Summit University is not only building capable professionals but also shaping visionary leaders for national development and global relevance.

Post Views: 8