A lawmaker in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Isah Harisu, is dead.

According to available information, the lawmaker slumped and died on Monday during plenary.

Harisu, the representative of Kebbe Constituency, was said to have arrived the Assembly in seeming good health as he was not assisted in any way.

He was said to have during plenary, showed signs of discomfort, slumped and died.