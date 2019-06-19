The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has retained some of the media aides of his predecessor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

This was revealed in a letter addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, by the Chief of Staff to Lawan, Mohammed Aji Babagana.

Those retained in Saraki’s media team are Isa Mohammed as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Olu Onemola, Special Assistant on New Media; and Tope Brown as Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Publicity (Photography).

The appointment of some of Saraki’s media aide by Lawan comes 24 hours after Lawan appointed Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The letter from Babagana has been forwarded to Sani-Omolori for further administrative processes.