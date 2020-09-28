The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has confirmed that the Petroleum Industrial Bill was now in possession of the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari had some weeks back said the PIB will be sent to the National Assembly for quick action.

Lawan revealed that Presidency submitted the bill to the National Assembly two weeks ago and it will be read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Lawan made this known during an interactive session with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

More details on this news website soon.