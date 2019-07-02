Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, On Tuesday announced names of All Progressives Congress Principal Officers as Senator Abdullahi Yahaya emerged as Senate leader.

In addition, Senator Ajayi Borofice was nominated as Deputy Leader, while Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged as Chief Whip of the Senate.

Former Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, emerged as Deputy Chief Whip.

The announcement was sequel to a letter forwarded to Senate by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

Oshiomole claimed in the letter addressed to the Senate President that they arrived at the selection after a broad consensus.

Also, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe was nominated as Minority Leader, while Emmanuel Bwacha emerged Deputy Minority Leader

Philip Adudua was nominated as Minority Whip, while Senator Yau Sahbi emerged as Deputy Minority Whip.