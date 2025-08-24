Breaking: LASU warns as monarch declares ‘Oro’ rites in day time, on work days

The Lagos State University has warned its staff and students as the Oniba of Iba, Oba (Dr) Sulaimon Adeshina Raji-Ashade, has declared the annual Oro festival rites to hold during the day and on work days.

The development was confirmed in a notice sent to staff and students by the university, which added that the rites would last for nine days.

According to the statement, the rites would be observed on Monday (tomorrow) between 9:30am and 11am.

The statement, which was signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, said: “The Management of Lagos State University hereby notifies all staff and students that the University has received formal communication from the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Sulaimon Adeshina Raji-Ashade, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, in conjunction with the elders of the Iba community, regarding the annual Oro festival rites.

“The festival has been scheduled to take place over nine (9) days.

“In particular, on Monday, 25th August and Friday, 29th August 2025, the Oro rites will be held between the hours of 9:30am and 11am.

Following the announcement, the university issued directives to the staff and students, who are writing their examinations.

The examination began on August 18, 2025.

Thomas-Onashile added in the statement: “In view of the foregoing, and in order to safeguard the security and well-being of members of the University community residing within Iba and its environs, Management hereby directs as follows:

“1. All staff and students are to refrain from unnecessary movement within the Iba community during the stipulated hours (9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.).

“2. All academic, administrative and personal activities should be scheduled to take place outside the affected timeframe.

“3. Staff and students are to exercise caution, remain law abiding, and comply strictly with this directive.

“The University reiterates its commitment to the safety and welfare of all members of the LASU community and encourages everyone to cooperate fully during this period. For further clarification, the Palace of the Oniba of Iba has indicated its readiness to provide additional information as may be required.

“The understanding and compliance of staff and students is highly appreciated.

“We are LASU, We are Great!”

