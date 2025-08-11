Breaking: LASU staff unions suspend strike after VC’s appeal

The Academic and non-academic employees of the Lagos State University (LASU) have suspended their two-week-long strike, following a passionate appeal by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The Eagle Online gathered that the university’s staff unions reached the decision after extensive dialogue with management and renewed assurances from the state government.

The Vice Chancellor’s intervention played a pivotal role in restoring peace and ensuring students can return to classes without further delay.

Students have now been directed to return to campus on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The strike, declared on July 31 by the Joint Action Committee (JAC)—comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT)—had paralysed activities across LASU’s main campus in Ojo, the College of Medicine in Ikeja, and the Epe campus.

The unions had accused management of failing to address critical welfare and administrative concerns, insisting the strike would continue until all demands were met.

However, in a message titled “It’s Time to Move Forward” posted on the university’s official X page on Saturday, Prof. Olatunji-Bello made a heartfelt case for reconciliation, describing the past fortnight of silence on campus as “deafening” and emotionally taxing.

“The longer we remain apart from our students and our work, the greater the ripple effect on our community, on our young people, on our reputation, and on the very progress we have made together,” she warned.

Highlighting her administration’s track record since assuming office in September 2021, the VC listed significant welfare gains for staff, including:

100% End-of-Year bonus for all staff

Prompt promotions and retroactive qualification approvals

Priority admission and employment opportunities for staff family members

Regular salary payment by the 23rd of each month

Full payment of Earned Academic Allowances and amnesty promotions

Clearing of cooperative dues

Expanded training opportunities, locally and internationally

Implementation of the 25%/35% salary increase approved by the Federal Government

Removal of administrative ceilings on career progression

Free birthday health screenings

“These were not accidental gains,” she noted, “They were born out of mutual trust, respectful dialogue, and our shared commitment to making LASU a model of excellence.”

Prof. Olatunji-Bello disclosed that the Lagos State Government had tabled fresh offers in response to the unions’ demands.

While admitting the proposals might not satisfy every expectation, she urged acceptance in the spirit of compromise, describing negotiations as a process where “we win some and lose some.”

The VC further called for unity, stressing that management and staff were “partners, bound by the same vision of a Lagos State University that values its staff and serves its students with pride.”

Following her appeal, JAC members agreed to suspend the strike and allow normal activities to resume from Monday.

