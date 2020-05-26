Lagos State accounted for 161 of the 276 new cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country on Tuesday.

The state had on Monday recorded 90 cases, about half of its figure for Tuesday.

According to the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Rivers, Edo, Kaduna and Nasarawa States had 36, 27, 19 and 10 cases, while Oyo and Kano State had six and four infections.

Delta and Ebonyi States witnessed three cases each, with Gombe accounting for two and Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia and Bauchi State having one infection each.

In all as at Tuesday night, Nigeria had recorded 8,344 cases of COVID-19, with 249 deaths and 2,385 successfully treated and discharged.