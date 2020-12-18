Nigeria has surpassed the 1,000 mark in the number of daily Coronavirus Disease cases when it recorded 1,145 infections on Thursday.

The figure was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Thursday on its Twitter handle.

This was the highest daily infection ever recorded since the virus spread to the country on February 27, 2020.

Wednesday’s tally was 930, developments that led to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 declaring that Nigeria was in its second wave of the pandemic.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, was at the top of the chart with 459 cases.

Following far behind was Kaduna State with 138 new infections.

The Lagos and Kaduna States Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nasir el-Rufai, are both in isolation having come into contact with persons who tested positive to the virus.

Sanwo-Olu had last week Friday tested positive.

Other states with new infections reported on Thursday included Plateau, 80; Katsina, 70; Gombe, 52; Niger, 31; Kano, 23; Bayelsa, 21; Bauchi, 18; Ondo, 18; Rivers, 17; Ogun, 12; and Oyo, 12.

Others are Edo, 8; Nasarawa, 8; Ebonyi, 7; Osun, 6; Ekiti, 5; Kebbi, 5; Borno, 4; Jigawa, 3; Akwa Ibom, 2; and Anambra, 1.

No figure was provided for the Federal Capital Territory, which had in the past few days recorded high rate of infections.

One death was recorded in the last 24 hours also based on the statistics provided by the NCDC, with the number of fatality moving from 1,200 to 1,201.