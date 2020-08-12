Lagos State, the epicentre of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria, was once again at the top of the states that recorded new cases on Wednesday.

This formed part of the report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the report, Lagos topped the 16 states that accounted for 453 new cases with 113 infections.

It was followed by the FCT with 72 and Plateau State recording 59 new cases.

Other states with new infections were Enugu, 55; Kaduna, 38; Ondo, 32; Osun, 26; and Ebonyi, 20.

Others were Ogun, 9; Delta, 8; Borno, 7; Akwa Ibom, 6; Oyo, 5; Bauchi, 1; Kano, 1; and Ekiti, 1.

In all as at Wednesday night, Nigeria had 47,743 confirmed cases, 33,943 discharged and 956 deaths.