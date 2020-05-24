Lagos State was at the top of the table again as Nigeria recorded 313 new cases of Coronavirus Disease on Sunday.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Sunday night.

Lagos State recorded 148 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 36 new infections.

Rivers, Edo, Kano, Ogun and Ebonyi States had 27, 19, 13, 12 and 11 cases respectively, while Nasarawa and Delta States recorded eight infections each.

For Oyo, Plateau, Kaduna and Kwara States, it was seven, six, five and four cases, with Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States reporting three each.

Niger and Anambra States had two and one respectively.

As at the close of testing on Sunday, the NCDC reported a total of 7,839 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 226 deaths, while 2,263 had been successfully treated and discharged.