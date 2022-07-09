Breaking: Lagos State releases weather forecast for Sunday

The Lagos State Government has released the weather forecast for the entire state for Sunday (today).

The forecast was released by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources late on Saturday.

According to the forecast, the state is expected to be mostly cloudy.

This will result in light rain overnight into the early hours of the morning, especially around Badagry, Festac Town, Igando, Lagos Island, Surulere and Victoria Island.

The forecast said there are prospects of light to moderate rain starting before noon in areas of the state like as Ikeja, Ikorodu, Victoria Island, Agege, Surulere, Epe, Ifako, Ipaja and Lagos Island.

Temperature is expected to range between 22°c and 27°c, with humidity between 71 per cent and 98 per cent and winds of average speed of 3m/s of predominantly SW orientation.

However, with the last few days experiencing heavy rainfall, flash floods might occur as a result of the rain.

The forecast added: “Special attention should be taken to compensate for reduced visibility, especially when driving, as well as traffic locks that might result from the flash floods.”