Breaking: Lagos State acquires three more trains for blue line rail project

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the State government has acquired three more trains for its Blue line rail project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced this at the flagg off of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge construction and approach roads.

He indicated this was not made open because his administration does not believe in rhetorics but action.

Recall thate Governor Sanwo-Olu was last week in Milwaukee, United States, to complete the acquisition deal with Talgo Incorporated, to buy two new trains for the Red Line rail project.

The Nation