Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Business

Breaking: Lagos State acquires three more trains for blue line rail project

By No Comments1 Min Read

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the State government has acquired three more trains for its Blue line rail project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced this at the flagg off of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge construction and approach roads.

He indicated this was not made open because his administration does not believe in rhetorics but action.

Recall thate Governor Sanwo-Olu was last week in Milwaukee, United States, to complete the acquisition deal with Talgo Incorporated, to buy two new trains for the Red Line rail project.

The Nation

Share.

Related Posts