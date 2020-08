The Lagos State Government has revoked the 2018 Land Use Charge.

The revised LUC was introduced by the government of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The revocation of the 2018 LUC was announced on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, at a news briefing.

Olowo said the government reverted to pre-2018 LUC.

In addition, he said the LUC for 2017, 2018 and 2019 have been waived.