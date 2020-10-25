The Lagos State Government has rescinded its earlier decision giving a go ahead to private schools in the state to reopen after it relaxed the curfew occasioned by the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest by hoodlums.

An earlier statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had said public schools were not to reopen.

This was taken to mean that private schools could reopen.

However, Omotoso issued another statement saying all schools are to remain closed.

The statement reaffirmed that the curfew in the statement will now be from 8pm to 6am.

It said: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed.

“Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am.

“Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses.

“All schools remain shut till further notice.”