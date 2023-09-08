Breaking: Lagos releases BECE, placement test results

The Lagos State Examinations Board has advised public and approved private schools in the state to visit its portal, following the release of 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

The Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Fatai Bakare, said in a press statement Friday, that the board, for the first time in history, had given all concerned schools in the state the opportunity to have access to their results real time.

“This development is to eliminate the burden of coming to the board for the collection of results and reduce the delay associated with that process,” he said.

Bakare gave the board’s portal as; https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng with the schools’ default/existing Username and password provided during the registration of their Students/Pupils.

He added that the provided link creates an opening to access and print out candidates’ results online from Friday, September 8..

The Board’s Director, Adebayo Orunsolu, according to him, has said that the resit examination for BECE would tentatively hold on Thursday, October 5, at designated centres across the state.