The Lagos State Government has given an update on the curfew it imposed on the State on October 20, 2020 following the hijacking of the peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

Sanwo-Olu also ordered all schools shut.

On Friday, the Government relaxed the curfew to run from 6pm to 8am

On Sunday, the Government further relaxed the curfew.

It said the curfew will now be from 8pm to 6am.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday confirmed the development.

According to Omotoso, all public schools are still to remain shut, a statement that has been taken to mean private schools could resume.