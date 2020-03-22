Breaking: Lagos records three more cases of Coronavirus

Lagos State has recorded three more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was revealed in the early hours of Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in an update on the disease.

The NCDC was, however, yet to add the Oyo State case as confirmed by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also in the early hours of the day.

With the new cases in Lagos and Oyo States added, Nigeria now has 26 cases of Coronavirus.

No death has been recorded, while two of the patients, including the Italian index case, had been discharged.