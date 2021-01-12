The Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over the increasing cases of Coronavirus Disease among its workforce.

The alarm was raised by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a memorandum to the Accounting Officers of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

According to the memo, Muring-Okunola urged the Accounting Officers to come up with strategies to stem the rising cases of COVID-19 among the workforce, especially the top civil servants who are still allowed to work from the office.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier directed civil servants below Level 15 to work from home.

In the latest memo, Muring-Okunola said: “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID-19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal.”