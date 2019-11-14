New Commissioners of Police have been appointed for seven states by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The appointments were contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba.

The statement said the appointments were with immediate effect.

Those affected by the new postings were CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan, who proceeds to Cross River State; CP Kenneth Ebrimson, redeployed to Akwa Ibom State; and Imohimi Edgal, moved to Ogun State from Lagos State.

The Kano State Police Command is to be overseen now by CP Habu Sani Ahmadu, while Lawal Jimeta will supervise Edo State Police Command, with Bauchi State under the watchful eyes of CP Philip Sule Maku.

Lagos State has Acting CP Odumosu H. Olusegun in charge.

Mba said Adamu has charged the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

He also directed the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility.

In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoined the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realisation of their mandate.