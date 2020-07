A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, is dead.

Another member, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon, who represents Kosofe Constituency 1, confirmed the death of the representative of Kosofe Constituency 11.

Okanlawon wrote on Facebook: “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o.”

Braimaoh, a former Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of the state, was the Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.