Lagos, Kano and Katsina States led as Nigeria recorded 242 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The figures for the country was released late on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

While Lagos State recorded 88 cases, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna States had 64, 49 and 13 new infections.

Ogun, Gombe and Adamawa States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had nine, six, four and three cases respectively, while Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi States had one each.

In all, the country as at Monday evening had recorded 4,641 cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths.

It had successfully treated and discharged 902 patients.