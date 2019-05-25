The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is blocked again.

This was revealed in the early hours of Saturday by the spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Commander Bisi Kazeem.

According to Kazeem, the blockage was caused by a tanker that collided with a truck around Redeemed Christian Church of God Youth Center Gate at Mowe, Ogun State, inward Lagos.

The Corps Public Education Officer said the entire carriageway has been blocked by the two vehicles, advising motorists to seek alternative routes as efforts are on to extinguish the burning fire before obstruction could be removed.

He therefore suggested Ota-Abeokuta; Epe-Ajah-Ijebu Ode; and Ikorodu-Sagamu routes as alternatives “until the rescue efforts are over”.

The traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is now a recurring issue, occasioned by construction works and accidents.