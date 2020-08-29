The Lagos State Government has approved the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state.

So also did the government announce tentative reopening dates for primary and secondary schools.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the decision at a news conference at the Lagos State House in Marina at a news conference.

The schools were closed in March following the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease.

While tertiary institutions are to reopen on September 14, 2020, primary and secondary schools are tentatively scheduled to open on September 21, 2020.

Bars, lounges, spas and night clubs are, however, to remain closed for now.