Nigeria on Monday recorded fresh 38 Coronavirus Disease cases.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday on its Twitter handle.

Missing, surprisingly, from the list of states that had cases on Monday was Lagos State.

Top on the list of states with cases was Kano that had 23.

Gombe State followed with five; Kaduna, three; Borno and Abia, two each; and one each in Sokoto and Ekiti States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As at 11:10pm on Monday, Nigeria had 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with number of discharged at 188 and 22 deaths.