Breaking: Lagos gets new Commissioner of Police

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a new Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, to head the Lagos State Police Command.

The Command had been under an Acting CP, Deputy Commissioner of Police Waheed Ayilara.

This had been since the elevation of the former CP, Idowu Owohunwa, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on his X handle.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, tweeted on Tuesday: “IGP deploys CP Adegoke Fayoade to Lagos Command.

“Lagos has a new commissioner of Police.

“Congrats to my boss, Adegoke Fayoade.”