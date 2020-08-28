The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has confirmed that a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Tokunbo Abiru, is the party’s consensus candidate for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election.
The party’s state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Salami, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.
He said the choice of Abiru, who recently stepped down as CEO of Polaris Bank, was agreed upon by party elders, including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Salami said Abiru had been successfully screened at the party secretariat, adding that all the other aspirants had stepped down for him in agreement with the party.
He said: “Mr. Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party.
“It is confirmed.
“The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.
“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
“All the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement.
“It was an unanimous decision.”
Salami said the party would, notwithstanding, still follow the process of affirmation to validate the choice of Abiru as the APC flag bearer for Lagos East Senatorial District.
On Kosofe 2 State Constituency bye-election, which will also hold on October 31, Salami said the party’s candidate would soon emerge.
He said a lot of work was going on to produce an acceptable flag bearer for the state constituency election.
Salami described the APC as the party of the people, saying it will win both the senatorial and state constituency bye-elections.
NAN reports that the Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo, representing the area, on June 15.
The Independent National Electoral Commission also declared the Kosofe 2 State Constituency seat vacant following the death of Tunde Braimoh, lawmaker representing the area, on July 10.
STAGNANT WATER TO CAUSE PROBLEM FOR RESIDENTS IN OKOKO-MIKO
Over the years, residents of Okoko-Miko have been faced with flood and unaccesible roads as a result of stagnant water in their drainage.
During heavy rainfall, the streets become flooded and the roads become unaccessible to motorists as there is no visible access to the passage of water.
However, for some couple of days that it hasn’t rained, residents have been enjoying motorable roads but they fear that if something is not done in time, reverse will be the case when it begins to rain in the coming season.
A resident, Akomolafe Junior said “we are not suffering from floods now and various vehicles can drive pass but the way at which some of us are going about things now, not paying attention to their drainage, we will suffer greatly when the rain starts.”
He added that “some residents use to clean their gutters but that is not enough. Everyone living in this axis and the nearest axis need to make it a point of duty to always clean their gutters so that water can pass withe ease.”