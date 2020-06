The Lagos State Government has cancelled the planned reopening of worship centers following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The State Government had last week said mosques and churches could open from June 19 and 21 respectively.

However, on Tuesday, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the decision had been rescinded.

Sanwo-Olu announced the decision at a news briefing.

He said this followed the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.