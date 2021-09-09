Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill.

It also passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read the third time.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has directed the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy of the bills to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” the speaker said.

Separate public hearings were held on the bills on Wednesday where several participants expressed support for them.