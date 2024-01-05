Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes N2.2tr Budget 

Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2024 N2.2 trillion Appropriation Bill.
A press statement signed by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa’s Chief Press Secretary Eromosele Ebhomele, disclosed this.
The Bill was presented to the House last year by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The statement said the Appropriation Bill was passed on Friday at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Obasa.
It quoted the Speaker as saying: “A bill for a law to authorise the issuance and appropriation of N952,430,566,998 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N1,315,545,553,871 from Development Fund for Capital Expenditure thereby totalling a budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for the year ending 31st December 2024 be passed into law,”
