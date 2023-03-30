Breaking: Lagos arraigns Chrisland School, four staff over death of student

The Lagos State Government has arraigned Chrisland School Limited and four staff members for alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

The school and staff were arraigned by the on Thursday by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria eports that Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao Nwatu Victoria are charged with manslaughter and negligent acts.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court.

More details soon.