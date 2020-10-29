The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from November 2, 2020, while boarders in public schools are to resume on November 1.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement by the Ministry on Thursday.

The Commissioner, however, added a clause giving the impression that schools were not expected to observe the usual mid-term break, which had been scheduled for next week, going by the academic calendar released by the state earlier.

She said: “We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

Adefisayo said this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that had regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with the attendant learning disruptions.

Schools were closed earlier in the year owing to the Coronavirus Disease.

This was in March as the students were writing their second term examination.

Four weeks after resumption, the #EndSARS protest also led to another closure of the schools.

Adefisayo said: “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar.

“However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.