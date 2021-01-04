The Lagos State Government has approved January 18, 2021 for resumption of academic activities in public and private schools.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement on Monday by the Ministry’s Head of Public Affairs, Kayode Abayomi.

Adefisayo said the new date was fixed based on the position of the Federal Government following the increase in the cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country and the new strains found in some countries.

She said schools hoping to resume are mandated to reopen in strict adherence to coronavirus protocols within the learning premises.

However, only schools below the tertiary level have been approved for reopening by the government for their second term 2020/21 academic session.

Adefisayo enjoined all schools to make efforts to comply with every detail of the outlined COVID-19 requirements before the date for school resumption, adding: “Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

She said schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms.

She said schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among students and staff.

She also enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear face masks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular hand washing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.