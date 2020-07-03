The Lagos State Government has announced the reopening of schools following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement at an ongoing news briefing at the Lagos State House in Marina.

However, only students of Senior Secondary 3 and TEC3 are to resume on August 3, 2020, according to series of tweets by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Akosile quoted the Governor as saying date for Junior Secondary 3 reopening for revision classes and examinations will be announced in due course and it will be for only day schooling with no boarding activities.

Sanwo-Olu said places of worship will remain closed in Lagos State until further notice.

So also will all social and events centers and social clubs remain closed.

All bars, day and night clubs, cinemas, games arcades, beaches and beach fronts, gyms and spas continue to remain closed.

Eateries and restaurants are to continue to open as normal for takeout only.

In-dining is still prohibited.